Surfers, beachgoers urged to be aware of dangerous waters this weekend

Corpus Christi beaches are feeling the side effects of hurricane Grace, which made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With hurricane Grace making landfall well south of Corpus Christi, the storm has left quite a wake at our local beaches which has surfers grabbing their boards.

"We got out here around 8:30-9 this morning really excited.. Heard about a storm coming and some really good waves. Got out there couple bruisers... Not barrels yet but we will see what happens the rest of the day," said Cameron Paul.

Surfers like Paul, traveled from all over Texas to get a chance at a big wave this weekend.

"We aren't from here, so we had to drive roughly 4 hours to come here... That's how much we wanted to be here and speaks to how much surf there hasn't been recently," said Paul Kaderli.

The city is urging those to be cautious while out on the beach this weekend, due to the coastal flooding taking place.

There are also red flags out which means dangerous rip currents and high tides which could prove to be fatal. Especially for those who aren't strong swimmers.

“You should be okay if you stay in water, you can still stand in. Go with a buddy,” said Seth Houdshell.