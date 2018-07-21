The event that unfolded on Table Rock Lake was tragic, but this was not a “surprise” storm.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service were closely monitoring the situation and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch which highlighted the potential of high winds for Branson was issued at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, July 19.

Throughout the afternoon severe storms were moving across southwest Missouri, but the deadly storm charged in from Kansas and as it was marching through the state warnings of high winds followed the potent storm.

The question that everyone is asking is why was the vessel on the lake with the threat of severe weather imminent?

The weather can change from sunny skies to a life-threatening situation in less than an hour during the heat of summer.

Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service said that is why it is important to stay weather aware when severe weather is possible and you have outdoor plans.

“The important thing is make sure you have a way to get weather information, that way you are out there and its sunny and you see the skies starting to get dark. You can pull up your resource and find out what's going on? Do I need to change what I am doing right now to get to safety? So it's almost a personal responsibility. We can issue the warnings but can force people to receive them.”

Another point is anyone can look at the radar on their app or the computer, but if you’re not trained on how to read and interpret the radar data correctly you may make a decision that could be dangerous or deadly.

“Even if you look at radar and think maybe it is not that bad. As we saw reviewing the radar data last night those damaging winds extended way out ahead of where you saw the rain fall on radar. So if you were only looking for where the rain is, you would have been a good 15 min behind on where those damaging winds and threatening winds are”

In the picture below you see the thin line ahead of heavy rain, that is where the damaging winds and dangerous was hiding.

So next time you are out on the lake or hiking and severe thunderstorm warnings are issued don't make your own assumptions and think it is not going to be that bad. Yes there is chance the storm may weaken, or miss your town. But what if the storm intensifies, turns or speeds up.

Once a severe thunderstorm warning is issued you need to stop all activities and go to a safe place immediately don’t take the risk, because it could cost you greatly.

