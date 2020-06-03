CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marine life at Coastal Bend beaches does include stingrays. Often, they will 'hang out' in shallow, near shore waters and bury themselves in the sand. Not to worry, we have a simple way to alert any nearby stingrays to your presence, giving them a cue to leave. It's the stingray shuffle.

As you enter the water, all you need to do is shuffle your feet in the sand. By doing this, sound vibrations are sent out, stingrays hear it, and they leave the area. An easy way to keep safe from stingrays in Coastal Bend waters. You won't even know they're there!