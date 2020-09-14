The Tropical Atlantic is hyperactive

For only the second time in the satellite era (since 1966), the Tropical Atlantic has 5 developed tropical systems. Four of them are named.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For only the second time in the satellite era (since 1966), the Tropical Atlantic has 5 developed tropical systems. Four of them are named - Paulette, Rene, Sally, and Teddy - Tropical Depression 21 is the 5th developed ongoing storm. There are two additional tropical waves; one coming off Africa and another one near the TX/MX border, moving south. None of this is a threat to the Texas Gulf Coast. However, Sally will impact the northern gulf states.

The only other time we've seen 5 developed tropical systems - that is Tropical Depression or greater - was in 1971. There have been four named storms in the Atlantic 4 times before this: 2018, 2008, 2004, and 1998.

Of note, if Tropical Depression 21 can develop prior to Tropical Depression Rene falling apart, it would be the first time FIVE tropical systems have been ongoing at the same time in the Atlantic tropical season.

We are going to run out of names. When that happens, the Greek Alphabet will be used. That's only happened one time before - the 2005 hurricane season.