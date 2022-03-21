Help is available: What to do after tornadoes and storm leaves damage in Central Texas

Here's how you can submit property damage, seek shelter and check for power outages.

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across the Central Texas area on Monday afternoon. KVUE has already confirmed damage to many buildings after large hail and strong winds, especially in Round Rock.

Here are answers to some of the questions you might already be asking:

How to report property damage

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages citizens to report damage to property by submitting a damage assessment survey.

Texans can report damage to their homes or businesses by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the damages meet federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

"By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses."

How to check for power outages

Several power outages have also been reported across the area.

To view outages across the state, click here. Otherwise, visit your provider's website, which likely includes an outage map:

Where to seek shelter and assistance after the storm

The City of Round Rock has set up two temporary shelter locations at the Dell Diamond Heritage Center at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. and Redbud Elementary School at 1500 Ty Cobb Place.

A shelter has also been set up at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Recreation Center at 500 W. Davilla St. Granger is also opening a shelter at their high school gym. If you'd like to help, you can bring water, food, pillows, blankets, toiletries and work gloves to 108 East Avenue F.

American Red Cross teams will be assessing damages tomorrow (Tuesday) around the Austin and surrounding areas. If your home was destroyed or significantly damaged during Monday's severe weather, and you need help, please call 800-RED-CROSS or visit https://t.co/GeRDviLaAa pic.twitter.com/kvj4hsK7bN — Central TX Red Cross (@RedCrossCSTR) March 22, 2022

The Austin Disaster Relief Network, reachable at 512-806-0800, is opening up its Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund to help residents impacted.

“We can already see that dozens of homes have been ripped all the way to their foundations,” said ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci. “Central Texas residents will need support from the entire community today, tomorrow, and for many weeks to come. Our neighbors need help with everything from cleaning up debris, replacing lost and damaged clothes and furniture, and rebuilding the structure of their homes. All of that takes resources, and we’re asking the Greater Austin community to support the Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund and help these families in their moment of crisis.”

To make a donation, call the number above, or click here.

Travis County residents who need help with storm debris can call 311 or 512-974-2000. They can also drop off brush at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. To report downed trees, also call 311.

Additionally, the City of Round Rock has opened up its Round Rock Cares fund to assist those impacted by the storms. To learn more, click here.

The Red Cross of Central Texas is also mobilizing to help residents in need. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or 1-800-583-3115, for more information.

The City of Austin and Travis County will also be partnering with neighboring communities to offer resources to those hardest hit by the storms.

“We have been coordinating very closely with our counterparts to ensure that we’re able to respond effectively to this situation,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. “I was in communication with the city manager of Round Rock this morning offering support to ensure that they have the resources needed to assess damages and take care of their residents. This has been all hands on deck and we are fortunate that we have not sustained worse damage or fatalities that could have happened as a result of the storm.”

Assistance is being offered to the City Round Rock in the following ways:

Austin/Travis County Emergency Medical Services provided rapid assessment assistance and units to support operations

Austin Fire Department is assisting with structural collapse teams and helped staff fire stations

Austin Transportation Department is providing assistance with getting traffic signals back online

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management are also ready to offer additional assistance if needed.

Both Williamson and Bastrop counties have issued disaster declarations.