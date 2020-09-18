LIVE BLOG: Tropical Depression 22 likely to become named storm on Friday

Tropical Depression 22 will strengthen to a tropical storm, maybe hurricane over the weekend, before approaching the Texas Gulf Coast and weakening early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Noon Friday - Tropical Depression 22 stays just below tropical storm strength Friday morning, but may reach tropical storm status later today.

Forecast cone remains similar to last update, bringing this storm north, then bending west toward the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend. While the storm may stay off-shore, it will likely pass close enough to deliver tropical storm force (30-50 mph wind) conditions to the coastal areas of the Coastal Bend Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy, flooding rains remain the biggest threat. Because of the high uncertainty in the forecast cone after the weekend -- note the nearly perfect circle of the cone Monday-Wednesday -- rainfall numbers will fluctuate a bit until more clarity is found into next week. That being said, this may end up being a big rain producer for a lot of the Texas Gulf Coast. Some model data has been suggesting a foot or more of rain for some.

To stress, there is still high uncertainty into next week. Stay up to date with the most current forecast numbers as they will shift with the track.

10:23 a.m. Friday - Tropical Depression 22 is in the Bay of Campeche this morning and has started moving in a north/northeasterly direction. It has 35 mph sustained winds, just below tropical storm status. TD22 will likely become a named storm on Friday.

As this storm drifts north, it will be influenced by both high pressure over the southeastern US and a stalled cold front in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The storm will take its left (west) turn over the weekend as high pressure deflects it that direction. The stalled cold front will then introduce some wind shear and could throw some dry air at this system. We see the mitigating effects of the front and influence of the high pressure reflected in the NHC forecast cone.

The current forecast cone brings TD22 to tropical storm status Friday and low end Category 1 hurricane status over the weekend. As the storm progresses slowly west, the storm is forecast to then weaken as it gets closer to Texas for the reasons mentioned above. There is HIGH UNCERTAINTY in the forecast cone after the weekend. See how the cone looks like a giant circle? That equals low confidence. Most, if not all forecast guidance is also suggesting a tropical storm. This is subject to change, though.

It is possible that the Coastal Bend experiences tropical storm force conditions into early next week. Keep in mind, tropical storm force is wind speeds of 39-73 mph. As of writing, 30-50 mph winds Monday/Tuesday seems plausible, given the current forecast track/intensity. That's something the Coastal Bend can handle.

The bigger threat for the Texas Gulf Coast will be heavy, flooding rains. Given the slow movement of this storm, high rain totals will be likely between Sunday and Wednesday. Admittedly, this rainfall outlook is modest and some forecast models are printing a lot more. As more confidence in the specific track/intensity emerges, we can up this outlook accordingly. I think it's very likely that some locations along the Texas Gulf Coast get up to around a foot of rain next week. Totals will drop sharply after you get about 20-30 miles away from the coast.

Remember, the forecast will change and get adjusted as more info becomes available and confidence grows in the forecast. The key message now is for awareness and to know what is possible. Tropical forecasts evolve on a daily, if not hourly basis and when you stop paying attention, those changes can seem drastic if you aren't keeping up. We will continue to update and refine the forecast through the duration of this storm. Stay updated!