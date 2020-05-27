If another hurricane or storm heads for the Coastal Bend, we'll have limited time to prepare for the impact. From stocking up on plywood, preparing your hurricane kit, to calling friends and family around the area. Having a plan is vital in preparing for hurricane season.

This season will be an active one. With a weak La Nina trending into late summer, this will mean more hurricane formation in the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on the pattern, one of these storms could easily drift in the Gulf of Mexico.

Know what zone you're located in, in the case of an evacuation. Have a plan. Be vigilant for friends and family. Now is the time to prepare.

Meteorologist Ryan Shoptaugh breaks down the different zones across Corpus Christi. Depending on which zone you're in and the direction of the storm, this will impact your evacuation plan. Keep up with the forecast. Hurricane season starts June 1st and lasts until November 30th.