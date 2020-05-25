Everyone knows about the devastating damage a hurricane can do. However, there are small details about these storms very few know about. Such as how they form, how meteorologists forecast them and how they are named.

Tropical Storms and Hurricanes have been around since the beginning of time. It wasn't until fairly recently, we started name these storms. Furthermore, naming these storms provides and basis and something to attach to the storm to help the public understand.

From World War II to today, these storms have influenced how we prepare for months of the year such as August and September especially here in South Texas. Here's a look at the history and process in naming mother nature's biggest storm.