Satellite imagery of the tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical wave we have been following since last week has moved from the SW Atlantic to the Western Gulf of Mexico. As of this morning, it is becoming more organized and will likely become a tropical depression sometime Tuesday. By Wednesday, it will briefly attain tropical storm strength and be named Fernand before moving in to Mexico. There isn't enough time for major intensification of this feature. Tropical storm warnings are posted for the NE coast of Mexico, but no tropical watches or warnings in Texas.

Forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone #7

Highest rainfall totals will happen in Mexico through Thursday. Less than an inch in the Coastal Bend through Thursday

As this tropical disturbance moves in to Mexico, rain chances will increase across the Coastal Bend and South Texas today through Thursday morning. The bulk of the rain will fall in Mexico, where over half a foot of rain is forecast to fall. Frequent showers and weak thunderstorms are expected in the Valley. The farther north you go, the lower the rain chances will be. So, in the Coastal Bend, more frequent scattered showers/storms will work through the southern half of the KIII viewing area and rain will be more isolated in the northern half. Overall, I'm not expecting more than 1" of rain to fall in the Coastal Bend, on average.

Rainfall Frequency

Model forecast guidance is all suggesting less than 1" in Corpus Christi. Aside from the rain chances going up, the development of this tropical feature will also increase wave activity on area beaches, leading to higher than normal tides and an increased risk for rip currents.

Model Rainfall Forecast

