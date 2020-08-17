Tropics set to become active into the remainder of August/early September

Influencers like the Madden-Julian Oscillation and La Nina will be in place to encourage a flurry of tropical activity late August and early September. Here's why...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've been advertising an active Atlantic Hurricane Season and so far 2020 has not disappointed, with 11 named storms already in the books. Many of the named storms, being the earliest observed letter name on record. As we approach the peak of the 2020 season (September 10), we will likely see a flurry of activity in the Atlantic Basin/Caribbean.

Not only are we heading into the statistical maximum of hurricane season, but other influencers in place will enhance this 'peak of season' activity. We talked about la nina being a positive influence on tropical activity heading into the season - that's one of the reasons the forecast was for a more active year. We are in a weak la nina and that will help lower wind shear, giving tropical systems a higher likelihood to develop. Image below shows the slightly below average sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific, indicating an ongoing weak la nina. You can also see...wind shear isn't really an issue in the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico...

Another teleconnection - the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) will also come in to play for the end of August and early September. The MJO is a large scale feature that traverses the globe in an easterly motion every 30-60 days. Note: this movement is opposite of the east to west movement of tropical systems. There are two phases to the MJO - the convective and suppressed phases. When a convective phase moves over the Atlantic Basin., Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season, it encourages tropical systems to develop. We will see the convective phase of the MJO set up over the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea into the end of August and early September. I attached a forecast of the MJO below. See the blue hues? That's the convective phase of the MJO for the end of August.

Couple those two influences of enhanced tropical activity with the high octane upper 80s to around 90 degrees sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, and it's a recipe for a very active period in the tropics.

There are currently no named systems in the Atlantic, but two tropical waves are set to develop. These two features will drift west over the next 5-7 days. At the same time, the MJO will also be moving over the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. As these two coincide, it stands to reason that the two tropical waves currently out there have a decent shot at developing in the Caribbean.

It's still too early to call for exact track/intensity/timing/impacts, but we will be extremely vigilant to how these systems evolve and update daily with the latest. The combo of the convective phase of the MJO lining up with the timing of these two tropical waves into the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico will need to be watched closely; especially into next week.

As of writing, it's not time to worry, but it is time to stay aware and attentive to what's out there. The chart below serves as a good guide on how to think about tropical systems given their current location with respect to the Coastal Bend.