TxDOT prepares roads for inclement weather

TxDOT and city officials are monitoring the Harbor Bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation prepared the streets in case they become icy due to the inclement weather.

TxDOT has been out across the city of Corpus Christi laying a mixture of salt and water to roads like the harbor bridge, the JFK causeway, the Nueces River Bridge, Crosstown, SPID and I-37.



Rickey Dailey with TxDOT says their goal is to keep major roadways open and safe if anyone needs to travel.

“People, just please please stay at home,” said Dailey. “If you do not need to travel within the next day or so, just stay at home.”

If you do need to be out, Dailey says to use caution when approaching bridges and turns.

Make sure you keep plenty of space between you and other vehicles and of course, drive slowly and safely.

3News has been receiving some questions tonight about the harbor bridge.

What we know is that TxDOT crews and the city of Corpus Christi are monitoring it this evening and will continue to do so throughout the night.



As of 5:00 p.m. the city activated the emergency operations center to keep an eye on things just like that.

