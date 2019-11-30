2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 - November 30. This season saw 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes and three reaching major hurricane status - Dorian, Humberto, and Lorenzo. Major hurricanes are storms that attain category 3 status or higher. A tracks map is attached as the cover photo for the article for reference. An 'average' season yields 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Hurricane Climatology

The two storms that came the closest to the Coastal Bend were Tropical Storm Fernand - tracking into Mexico in early September, and Tropical Storm Imelda - dropping 44" of rain in SE Texas in the middle of September.

