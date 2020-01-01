CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2019 was a fairly 'blah' year for big weather events and abnormalities in Corpus Christi. Temperatures ran about a degree and a half above normal for the entire year (73.6). This ranks as the 4th hottest year on record in Corpus Christi. It was an especially hot Summer with September ranking as the 2nd hottest on record and June/August both coming in at the 4th hottest on record. Only two months, March and November, were temperatures below normal.

Hottest Years on Record

2019 wasn't an overly dry year, but we didn't reach our yearly total of 31.76" of rain. The 25.57" received was about 6" short. However, the end of 2019 finished with December and November both tallying over 4" of rain - about 30% of the 2019's rain fell in these two months.

The hottest day of 2019 came on July 13, at 103°. The all-time record high is 109°, set in 2000. The coldest temperature observed was on December 18th at 29°. The all-time coldest temperature is 13° (1989) in Corpus Christi. The rainiest day was November 7, with nearly 3" of rain. The windiest day came in the wake of a strong cold front in April, when a 54 mph wind speed was recorded.

2019 Weather Extremes

Year in Review 2019

