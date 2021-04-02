WEATHER BLOG: 2020 ranks high in billion-dollar disasters

According to NOAA, 2020 now ranks first in enduring an unprecedented 22 climate disasters.

According to NOAA, 2020 went through 22 different billion-dollar disasters. From Hurricane Laura to wildfires across the west, the U.S. endured substantial damage from beginning to end.

Since 1980, the nation has seen 285 individual disasters on this scale. To date, weather and climate disasters have exceeded $1.875 trillion.

2020 ranks first in the number of severe weather events inside a year. Additionally, ranking fourth in cost-effective damage totaling $95 billion dollars. This is behind record years like 2017 and 2005 where they totaled $321 billion and $227 billion respectively.

A big part of 2020 was its record breaking hurricane season. A total of 30 named storms with 12 U.S. landfalls. Both shattering records.

Two of those storms were along the Texas Gulf coast. Hurricane Hanna making landfall in late July 2020 and Tropical Storm Beta in late September. Costing the nation about $1.5 billion alone.

This is in addition to extremely active wildfire year due to abnormal warmth and dry conditions across the west.

Deaths in 2020 due to weather-climate disasters ranks 14th since 1980.