WEATHER BLOG: 2020 Year in Review - Corpus Christi

Warmer and drier than normal with a historically active hurricane season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2020, sheesh. From my perspective, it was the hurricane season that had me stressed out from July to October. There were 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes - historic. 12 named storms made landfall in the U.S.; also a record high (previous was 9 in 1916). We reached the name, Iota in the Greek Alphabet.

The Coastal Bend was bookended by 2 landfalling storms; Hurricane Hanna in late July and Tropical Storm Beta in mid/late September. Hanna, destroying Bob Hall Pier and flooding the Art Museum of South Texas.

From a year long weather perspective, 2020 was both warmer and drier than average. Temperatures ran 1.75 degrees above normal at 73.9 degrees. June and October were the only two months to observe below average temperatures. 2020 ranks 5th warmest, all-time in Corpus Christi.

Rainfall deficit was 5.84". Not the driest year ever, but certainly well below normal. The wettest months of the year were May, June, July, and September. Tropical rains tend to produce higher rainfall rates and rainfall totals can add up quickly under just a 30 minute downpour. If you're curious about where 2020 ranks compared to historical numbers, it's middle of the road. 60th driest year (of 134) on record.

Now for the Corpus Christi extremes. We failed to reach 100 degrees for the first time since 2016. We hit 99 thrice - July 13, August 19, and again on October 10. There aren't official stats on heat index...but it seems like that's over 100 on the daily during the summer. ugh. The coldest temperature readings came on February 27 and Christmas; 31 degrees. Highest 24 rainfall total was 2.69" on June 1. The windiest surprised me because it WAS NOT when Hurricane Hanna hit in late July. On April 29, a wind of 56 mph was clocked at the airport. Highest wind gust during Hanna (at CCIA) was 54 mph.

When the hurricane season started ramping up and it was apparent that covid was going to be around for longer than we thought, I made a weather bingo card. Some are real meteorological phenomenon and some are not. No bingo for me by design.

Hopefully 2021 doesn't say ...'hold my beer...'