WEATHER BLOG: 2021 Winter Storm Review

The arctic blast shattered numerous records. Some of the coldest air we've seen in decades.

After a chaotic week, the rest is history.

Let's take a look at how cold, how much rain, ice and snow fell over South Texas during the winter storm.

The biggest problem for the Coastal Bend was not snow or sleet. It was freezing rain. The most dangerous type. This closed every major roadway in the Coastal Bend between February 14 - February 16.

According to the National Weather Service, reports of only .01" of freezing rain and sleet fell here in Corpus Christi. However, some reports were up to a tenth.

This was enough to produce icy roads that were almost impossible to travel on.

For areas north of the coast, freezing rain and sleet converted over to snow. Heavy snowfall for much of South-Central Texas. Take a look at the total snowfall accumulations for areas between Del Rio and San Antonio.

The farthest the snow made it was Live Oak and Bee counties. Along with other isolated areas around the Coastal Bend. Most of our precipitation was freezing rain, sleet and a wintry mix.

Del Rio observed up to 18" of snowfall within one week. A new record.

Between Del Rio and San Antonio is where measurable rain travels father south. This filters into Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon. In other words, this "could" be beneficial for our lake levels.

Although snow was observed, the fact that snow is light and less dense compared to water droplets is key.

For every 10 inches of snow equals about 1 inch of rain.

This conversion can very depending on temperature and other variables in a region. Some forecast techniques call for 15:1 or 13:1.

However, this rule of thumb gets the point across.

Despite snow falling inside the watershed, it only equals 1" - 2" of rain moving down into our lakes. Our recent report reflects that.

In fact, the combined levels have slightly dropped from where they were a week ago. Some evaporated before making it down which is keeping us in water restriction territory.

Notice below how many records we broken.

Our coldest temperature in the city fell to 17° with a wind chill as low as -1°.

Some of these challenged old standing records that were observed over a hundred years ago. 1895 was the year to beat.