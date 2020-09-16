WEATHER BLOG: Better rain chances THU/FRI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rain chances will increase into Thursday and Friday, thanks to an upper atmosphere disturbance moving in from the northwest. The weak/ragged disturbance will move over South Texas Thursday and Friday, prompting scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals will range from half an inch to 2" on average throughout the Coastal Bend.

The upper atmosphere disturbance prompting the rain will then move east on Saturday, into the Gulf of Mexico. That will send a weak cold front in to the area. While temperatures won't take a huge hit, the front will lower the rain chances as it brings in lower humidity. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s, but it'll feel nicer given the decrease in humidity.