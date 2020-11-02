CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Social media rumors grew earlier this week with viral photos of people balancing brooms. The rumor - stemming from a fake NASA post - claimed that because of a certain tilt of the Earth's axis on a certain day that brooms could be balanced; but only on a particular day. Neat, but not really accurate. This rumor is easy to sweep away.

A standard broom has a distribution of weight that gives it a low center of gravity, near the base of the broom. That, coupled with enough surface area provided by the bristles, allows the broom to be easily balanced - given a flat surface. Yes, even brooms with tilted handles. That's the part of this rumor that's true. Now for the axis-tilty-sciencey-stuff

The Earth is ALWAYS tilted on its axis at 23.5°. That means that the axis tilting portion of this rumor is false, because Earth's axial tilt does't change; it's constant. Lucky for us! We can balance brooms all day, every day. We don't have to spend valuable time worrying about when the next time we're able to balance brooms will come.

We even had some view confirmation of multi-day broom standing on our social media accounts!

