While a cold air mass looks to impact the Coastal Bend next week, we are still awaiting our first official freeze of the season. Speaking of a freeze, we have yet to hit 32 this year since the start of Fall. In fact, we didn't hit 32 degrees earlier this year either. The question is, when do we typically see our first freeze here in Corpus Christi?

KIII STAFF

Dropping down to a temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, is certainly a different level of cold. On top of that, it has a huge impact on agriculture, vineyards and homes across the Texas. On average, our viewing area typically experiences a freeze sometime after November 27th. Of course, not every year is the same. There are anomalous years where Corpus Christi has seen a freeze before November 27. For example, the graphic above is showing the earliest and latest we’ve ever seen a freeze on record in Corpus Christi. Keep in mind, these records date back before the 1900’s. The past can help with forecasting in the present and future. Depending on the year, based on extremes, a freeze can occur as early as Halloween and as late as Spring. Moreover, to get a better idea of our first freeze, the graphic below shows the past five years with their first freeze dates. We define a first freeze once the Fall season has started. There are years where the first freeze didn't occur until after December 31st. The graphic shows that some years, the first freeze didn't occur until the following year.

Here’s an update on the cold air mass that looks to slip down into south Texas early next week. The timing looks to be late Monday into early Tuesday at the latest. While it'll be the strongest one of the season, the numbers look to stay shy of 32 degrees. The freezing line could dip as far south as San Antonio with wind chills in the 20s and teens. While our official lows won’t hit a freeze, our low temperatures in the city and metro will be close. They are expected to hover between 35-40 in the early mornings. Factor in the wind chill, the air will feel much colder than that.

