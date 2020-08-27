WEATHER BLOG: Hurricane Laura making Louisiana history

Hurricane Laura making history. Laura ties the strength of the "Last Island" hurricane which made landfall back in 1856.

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana on August 27, 2020 early in the morning. According to the National Hurricane Center, max sustained wind speeds were at 150 MPH. This was a strong and powerful category 4 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Louisiana.

In fact, this is the only major hurricane to make landfall on the western side of Louisiana. Also, look how Laura compares to other powerful major hurricanes in history in the state of Louisiana. Our records go as far back as 1851.

The context for this map is important. These are for category 4 and 5 hurricanes in history. While Hurricane Katrina was the costliest hurricane in history, Katrina was a category 3 at landfall.

Hurricane Camille was a strong category 5 back in 1969. However, Camille technically made landfall in Mississippi.

Hurricane Laura ties in max wind speed strength with the "Last Island" hurricane which made landfall back in 1856. Wind speeds were up to 150 MPH as well. While Hurricane Betsy was major, max winds were up to 130 MPH. Moreover, below the strength of both Laura and the "Last Island" hurricane.

Laura is the 7th major hurricane to ever hit Louisiana in the month of August in all of history. Our records go back to 1851.

According the Philip Klotzbach, a Meteorologist at Colorado State University, Hurricane Laura ranks with several other land falling hurricanes for a tie for 5th place.