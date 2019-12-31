As we wrap up 2019, the most popular way to celebrate is to rejoice in the lighting of fireworks. Regardless of the weather, most people fire them off despite clouds or rain. However, what are the perfect conditions? How do fireworks change in color? Here are some answers. Below is a graphic that shows the different elements that go into fireworks. Moreover, certain elements give rise to certain colors.

Now let's talk about the ideal weather for fireworks. Temperatures, humidity, cloud coverage and wind speed are all factors that can make or break a firework show. Low level cloud coverage will be the biggest thing we see for this upcoming New Year's Eve. Here's a look at what to expect tonight into 2020.

Humidity relates to how much moisture is in the air. Depending on how saturated the air is, the moisture can actually drain out the colors in fireworks. Dry air and low humidity is ideal. The next factor is cloud coverage and with too many clouds, this can obscure fireworks and create visibility issues. High clouds don't have much of an effect on firework displays. However, clear skies would be perfect for firing them off. A good wind is needed for a few reasons. Winds moving above the surface help to disperse the smoke. Favorable winds help to move smoke out and preferably away from big crowds. On the other hand, too much wind can cause a fire hazard. Moreover, blowing fireworks in the wrong direction. The bottom line, for perfect conditions, you need the perfect weather

Depending on how the atmosphere is setup, we may refer to an inversion. Typically, as you would think, temperatures get colder the higher you get into the atmosphere. Not all the time. Sometimes, temperatures warm with height. This is what we call a temperature inversion. This is pivotal for fireworks because if there is an inversion in our atmosphere, this can trap clouds and smoke down at the surface. If this wind isn't helping, this can create visibility issues. Below shows an example of what an inversion may look like.

As we ring in the new year, weather conditions won't be perfect. However, the air will be dry, temperatures will be cool and rain will keep until Wednesday morning. This will be enough to enjoy a New Year's celebration. From everyone here at KIII, we want to wish you a Happy New Year!