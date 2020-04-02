KIII Staff

With January being incredibly warm, we enter the last full month of winter and it begs the question, "Where's the cold?!". Well prepare yourselves for a short-lived taste of winter Wednesday and Thursday. A low pressure system will push into North Texas Tuesday. This will bring rain and snow NORTH of San Angelo and around the DFW area.

For South Texas, a small chance at seeing a couple showers early Wednesday. Nothing major. Most of the energy will be north and east of our area. In fact, it'll bring a marginal risk for severe weather for East Texas and Louisiana through Wednesday.

The big story will be temperatures following the frontal passage. With the front pushing in Wednesday morning, the cold air will follow behind and drop temperatures into the 50s. Keep in mind, afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

KIII Staff

With temperatures falling into the 50s Wednesday, that'll be around a 30 degree drop. In addition, overnight lows will plummet into the mid 30s Thursday morning. It's going to be a big shock to most across the Coastal Bend so break out the jackets and sweaters.

While the cold will only last for a couple days, it's better than nothing! Also, if you don't like the colder weather, the 60s and 70s will make a return this weekend. Hold on tight, we're on a roller coaster and the drop is coming.

KIII Staff