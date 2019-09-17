CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical disturbance in the far Western Gulf of Mexico will try to become an organized tropical system - either a tropical depression or storm - before it moves in to the Central Texas Gulf Coast (north of CC) tonight. While time is limited for development, this feature will not have much time to become organized. The disturbance will move toward Houston and Southeast Texas today and tomorrow.

With this system strengthening a little, one of the side-effects (other than less rain in the Coastal Bend) will be higher than normal tides. High tides will run 1 to 1.5 feet above normal, leading to minor coastal flooding. Because of that, a Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect from 4P-10P, Tuesday, in response to the next high tide at 5:54pm. Water up to the dunes in spots will make driving difficult on area beaches this afternoon and tonight.

In addition to the higher than normal tides, a moderate risk for rip currents will also be in place on Gulf of Mexico facing beaches. This is due to longer period swells (7 seconds) coming in. If you're out boating, you'll just need to watch for some shower activity, but otherwise, light northwesterly winds will make for smooth bays in the area.

