WEATHER BLOG: Comet NEOWISE

In the Coastal Bend, the best time to view Comet NEOWISE will be at dusk, shortly after sunset. That'll be between about 9 and 11pm through July 23. The comet will start about 10-15 degrees up from the horizon and gradually set. With the comet being so low on the horizon, viewing won't be ideal in the Coastal Bend. Better visibility for more northerly latitudes.

To figure out how high to look, make a closed fist and place the bottom of your fist on the horizon through your line of sight. The top of your fist will be about 10 degrees up (unless you are the Hulk); that'll be the angle you want to look to try and spot NEOWISE. If you do see it, let us know or take a photo of it so we can share with the community!