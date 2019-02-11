It's that time of year where days seem much shorter in the northern hemisphere. Ever since June 21st, the summer solstice, our days have been getting shorter. Moreover, we will continue to lose daylight as we draw closer the Winter Solstice. In addition, starting tomorrow morning, our clocks will fall back one hour. In fact, at 2 AM Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time ends and Central Standard Time begins. It is always good to remember to change or check clocks in your home, detectors, alarms and radios. This will help the transition into Central Standard Time.

KIII Staff

If you've ever wondered why we continue to use Daylight Saving Time, its purpose is to help conserve energy and make better use of daylight. One of the first countries to ever implement DST Daylight Saving Time was Germany. Their goal was to minimize lighting and save fuel for the war effort in 1916. This implementation was then followed by other countries including the United States.

Fun fact, at one point in time, Britain applied "Double Summer Time" during the second World War. During this time, Britain set their clocks two hours ahead of Universal Time during the summer and one hour ahead during the winter.