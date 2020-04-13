Earlier in February, we mentioned the abnormal January heat here in Corpus Christi. Additionally, most locations across the globe saw similar temperatures. Earth is continuing to fight through this unbending heat. In fact, March 2020 is now ranked as the second hottest March on record across the globe.

To localize this, we broke down temperatures each day in March. With the exception of a few days, Corpus Christi spent a majority of time above average. While the globe saw the second hottest March, Corpus Christi saw THE hottest March on record. This is based on average temperatures with data gathered from Corpus Christi International.

While 73.8 degrees is not hot by any stretch of the imagination, for an average temperature, it certainly is. The average March temperature is around 66 degrees. Not to mention a bulk of the days were spent above average. Finding out where March 2020 ranks is found through data at the National Weather Service. Moreover, March 2020 (based on average temperatures) is now the warmest March on record for Corpus Christi. You can see similar years below.

It's important to recognize these global trends but simultaneously understand what the trend is near you. Some locations across the globe were below average for these last few months. It's important to localize it and compare the data in your neighborhood. However, overall the trend is up for temperatures.

According to NOAA, the average global land and ocean-surface temperature for March ran 2.09 degrees above the 20th century average. This is the second highest average March temperature on record after 2016 per NOAA.

If you're wondering what the forecast looks like for the next few months, you can see an outlook on the CPC website. The Climate Prediction Center provides long range forecasts and is keeping temperatures above average the next few months. You can take a look at these long range forecasts with the link below.

