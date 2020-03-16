CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we approach Spring (Thursday, March 19), much of South Texas and the Texas Gulf Coast is experiencing high levels of allergies. These are tree allergies from Oak, Hackberry, and Mulberry, and it happens every year. Allergy levels will remain elevated through Thursday, March 19. You've probably even seen oak pollen on the ground in Corpus Christi (example below). These allergies often give people, including me, a tickle in the nose or throat, a runny nose, or some sneezing.

If you are experiencing familiar symptoms consistent with what you normally have when allergens are present, it may be easy for you to think you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. It seems like as humans, that's the way we are wired...assume the worst case scenario first. That's where a little knowledge can go a long way in suppressing fear, even if it doesn't suppress your symptoms.

Knowing the difference between COVID-19 and things like the flu or allergies can help reduce worry. To my eye, the most notable symptom - and most unique - of the novel coronavirus is the shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. That's something that doesn't show up in the flu and/or allergies. Take note of how you feel and compare/contrast to the symptoms presented here.

If you're concerned about your symptoms, testing is recommended for those who know they have been in contact with COVID-19 and/or high risk COVID-19 areas. I am in no way a medical doctor, so I cannot advise you on what to do in your particular situation. Hopefully, digesting the information presented here can help give you clarity in an otherwise murky situation. We're all in it together.

