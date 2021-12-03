WEATHER BLOG: Fire Weather

With worsening drought, conditions are favorable for fire growth and smoke dispersion.

Fire weather is defined by every day weather observations. Parameters such as wind speed, wind direction, humidity, soil moisture and more.

Something that does contribute to fire weather is drought. Dried-out vegetation provides fuel for fires. The lack of rainfall in our region is a big factor. In fact, rainfall this year in Corpus Christi has only reached 1.81".

This is about 2.50" BELOW average.

This is not just the Coastal Bend. This is most of the area. Take a look at current drought conditions over South Texas.

You'll notice on the map above, the deeper red colors are now extending from west to east. Exceptional drought is now pushing into southwestern Duval county and most of Jim Hogg county including Hebbronville.

This is the worst kind of drought.

Unfortunately, the forecast won't alleviate the situation. In other words, the rest of March looks to be fairly mild and dry. Take a look at the outlook below.

Note: In the long-range temperature outlook, you'll notice the light blue color over Corpus Christi. That doesn't necessarily mean "cold".

Moreover, it means "cooler than average".

For example, 56° is our average morning low and 75° is our average afternoon high in Corpus Christi. In the forecast, when we see cold fronts, they will most likely be weak. This is typical as we move into spring.

At best, these cold fronts will bring temperatures below average.

Perhaps the 60s in the afternoons and 40s in the early mornings.

This is important because this will influence fire danger. Weak cold fronts moving through will create elevated fire weather. Pulling in dry air, lower humidity and breezy north winds. All of these factors will contribute to elevated fire conditions and burn bans across the state.

According to Texas A&M Research, the forecast fire danger through early next week should stay around moderate. In addition, burn bans are in effect for listed counties below:

Nueces, Kleberg, Refugio, Jim Wells, Duval and Live Oak

Avoid outdoor burning due to this increased fire danger.