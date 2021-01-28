WEATHER BLOG: Groundhog Day and Winter for South Texas

With Groundhog Day next week, forecasters are honing in on the outlook through early March.

With Groundhog Day coming up, Punxsutawney Phil will be out giving his forecast early next week. As many know, this forecast gives the public an idea on whether they'll see an early spring or a delayed winter.

This tradition, northeast of Pittsburgh, has taken place since 1887.

Between 1889 and 1899, nine years of records were either lost or not observed. This ties into the accuracy.

No Shadow: Early Spring

Shadow: 6 more weeks of Winter

Phil has seen his shadow a total of 104 times since the 1800s.

Not observing his shadow only 20 times.

Punxsutawney Phil's accuracy is about 39% since 1887 according to StormFax.com. This tells us that forecasting from a groundhog is not exactly reliable and for a couple reasons.

Whether he observes his shadow or not is not the best form of forecasting. In addition, this is only for the northeast.

What about South Texas?

Now, to the real forecasting.

The ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) phase and outlook is something we monitor. This provides a long range forecast for the United States. Since early 2020, we've been in a La Nina phase.

During the winter months, this keeps most of the cold and inclement weather across the northern tier of the country. While most of the south is unseasonably warm and dry through early March.

In fact, almost 70% of our winter in South Texas has been unseasonably warm. While we've had cold fronts, the overall pattern has been warm. However, not necessarily unseasonably dry. Between the onset of Winter and now, Corpus Christi has seen about 2.97" of rainfall which is near average.

Long-range forecasting is not perfect. However, computer models, understanding of atmospheric processes and analyzing global patterns like ENSO, gives us a good idea of how our winter will continue.