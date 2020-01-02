You know the story. A groundhog pops up and if he sees his shadow, it means 6 more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring. In a way, groundhogs are forecasters and have been used to predict the climate. Just like forecasters, sometimes we’re not always right and the same goes for groundhogs. In this blog, we break down the accuracy of groundhogs over the years.

KIII Staff

Now, the most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil was first tasked to predict the upcoming spring season in 1887. Each year, many gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to see Phil at sunrise. We have most of the records since 1887 with the exception of about 10 years. With that being said, we can break down how many times he’s been right and wrong. The graphic above shows how many times he's been correct and incorrect in the last 30 years or so.

Both 10 year and 30 year periods yield 50% accuracy in predicting either an early spring or a longer winter. Over the course of 119 years, Punxsutawney Phil has been correct 65% of the time. This has fluctuated over the years, dropping to as low as 33% for a given 10-30 year period. Given the facts above, an overall 65% is not too bad for 119 years of accuracy. By Sunday morning, we'll get another prediction for 2020.