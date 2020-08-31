WEATHER BLOG: High Heat, Monday +

Monday is going to feel like a sauna with wind. The rest of the week will not feel much better. Thanks, humidity!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I'm giving away free sauna passes! All you have to do is step outside in the Coastal Bend, today; you're welcome. Well, not quite as hot as a sauna...those run 150-190°. Highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. But it's the humidity, even by our standards, that will be the catalyst for oppressively hot heat indices this afternoon. Heat Index Values will range from 110-118 through much of the Coastal Bend, prompting heat advisories and excessive heat warnings, Monday.

The muggy meter will be set to the 'sweltering' category, which is typically reserved for the most humid of days in these parts. We'll be there with middle 90s on top of the humidity. That's going to put heat index values at dangerous levels for the week. A tad less humid, thus slightly lower heat index values by week's end.

When air temperatures are hot (mid 90s) and humidity is high (dew point over 70), heat index values get dangerously hot. Your body uses sweat to naturally cool itself through evaporation, which pulls heat away from you. When the air is saturated, evaporation (this is how your body cools) is harder, making you FEEL hotter. Use the chart from the National Weather Service (pictured below) to calculate different heat indices with specific temperature and dew point combinations.

When heat index values rise to over 106, it's considered dangerous to be outside; over 112 can be extreme. It's important to know and recognize the symptoms of heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Take steps to mitigate exposure to the heat and if you must work outside, the number one thing you can do is stay as hydrated as you possibly can.

I know we are accustomed to the heat in South Texas, but heat is the number one weather related killer in the US - killing 136 per year (30 year average). Take it seriously.