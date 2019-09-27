CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Friday, we're heading into the first weekend of fall, and it's hot. In fact, All but 4 days this September have registered 'above average' as afternoon high temperatures have exceeded 'normal' highs by an average of 3°. I've been looking for the first signs of a cold front making it this far south and currently the signals are faint. I know everyone wants the cooler weather; me included, but I'm not going to 'wish-cast'. I've deemed it the 'Hunt for Cold(front) October'. In talking about the reasoning for lack of confidence in any cold fronts arriving within the next 7 days, this happened on First Edition.

We've also got some rain chances ahead of us this weekend. Variables like lift from a weak tropical wave and abundant moisture will come together to promote scattered showers and storms this weekend. Captain Planet reference anyone?

Finally, the dad joke. Nora Perez was at the Texas State Aquarium and was with a lively, chirpy owl. We thought it was because of the food he was eating, but it was definitely because...Chance is a night owl. How could I pass up that opPUNtunity?! Have a good weekend!