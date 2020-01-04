In these unsettling times, it remains important to be prepared. The onset of hurricane season is just a couple months away.

Accuweather is a media company that provides worldwide forecasts and their outlook for the upcoming hurricane season was released.

Notice both the average and 2019 columns. Last year was the fourth year in a row with tropical activity above the average. A few hurricanes and storms you may recall from last year: Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Barry and Tropical Storm Imelda.

Although it's only early April, waters in the Caribbean and Atlantic already have warm water. Sea surface temperatures of 80 degrees or higher fuel tropical development and ocean analysis is showing just that for mid-spring.

Warm water is what drives tropical storms and hurricanes. However, storms also need a lack of winds in the atmosphere to sustain their strength. That's where ENSO (El-Nino Southern Oscillation) comes in.

If an El Nino phase is in control during hurricane season, that would be good news. El Nino means more vertical wind shear to help prevent hurricane formation. On the other hand, the influence of La Nina is exactly the opposite. La Nina means less vertical wind shear which will aid in tropical development.

At the moment, we're in a neutral phase. Neither in El Nino or La Nina. NOAA reports there is a 55% chance we remain in the neutral phase through summer.

