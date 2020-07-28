WEATHER BLOG: Invest 92L not a concern for Texas

The tropical wave has a high probability to develop, but looks to bend north of the Caribbean Sea and up the SE Atlantic Coast into August.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Invest 92L, a tropical wave in the Atlantic basin was garnering a lot of attention as the next storm to develop last weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high probability to develop in the coming days - Isaias when/if named. It will likely skirt the north fringe of the Caribbean and bend up the Southeast Atlantic Coast into early August; strength TBD.

92L also has some inhibitors of tropical development in its path. Specifically, some Saharan dust (dry air) and some wind shear.

Spaghetti plot shows forecast model guidance steering the to the north before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

As always, if or when things changes, we'll be here with the latest. For now, something to watch, not worry about.