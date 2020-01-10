WEATHER BLOG: Keeping tabs on two October tropical waves

Statistical odds of a tropical system coming to Texas decrease a lot in October, but we've still got two systems to monitor into early October.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keeping tabs on two tropical waves - one in the Caribbean and another moving into the Caribbean.

The tropical wave near Central America has a high (70%) chance to develop over the weekend, per the NHC. This feature will drift northwest, interacting with a stalled cold front and the development of something called the 'Central American Gyre (CAG). The CAG is a broad circulation of counter-clockwise flow over Central America and can aid in tropical spin-ups and even steer systems. Given the CAG and the stalled front, which will introduce shear/dry air to the system, I'm not expecting much development from this feature and I'd expect it to move west or even SW once in the Gulf. Should be noted that confidence is still low beyond the weekend on both systems...

The tropical wave entering the Caribbean has a lower likelihood of developing at this time. This feature will trail the one near Central America and will also bend north after the weekend, if it can develop.

I do not see either of these as a threat to Texas at this time. Something to watch, not worry about.

The Western Caribbean is one of the more common spots for tropical systems to develop in October. Storms that do develop here tend to drift north or northeast, historically.

Here's a more detailed look at the developing Central American Gyre this weekend from the GFS.