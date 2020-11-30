WEATHER BLOG: Light Freeze in parts of the Coastal Bend Tuesday Morning

The coldest air of the season to date has arrived in the Coastal Bend. Some locations will observe a light freeze Tuesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A light freeze will be observed early Tuesday morning in parts of the Coastal Bend. This will be the first freeze of the season for some and it is coming a little earlier than average. The average first freeze (in Corpus Christi) doesn't typically happen until December 22. The Corpus Christi metro area should stay above the freeze mark tonight, but it'll be close at the airport; and that's where the official temperature for Corpus Christi is kept.

In the wake of Sunday morning's cold front, a large dome of high pressure will track directly over South Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning. That placement will relax wind speeds and with clear skies/ultra low humidity in place, it'll be an optimum night for radiational cooling. That's just a fancy word for saying the Earth will lose energy very efficiently.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight to 8AM, Tuesday. The warned areas are for inland locations, about 20 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures in the purple shaded area will be between 29 and 32 degrees for a few hours. With a light freeze expected, pets need to be inside and sensitive vegetation protected or brought in. Pipes will be ok.