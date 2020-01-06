CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I wish it were that easy to time. It's the first of June...let's plop a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico! Mother Nature's sense of humor may not jive well with you on this one...considering how wacky 2020 has been so far. But here we are.

kiii

The feature in question is Invest 93L - formerly Amanda when it was in the Pacific. This disturbance has rotated around what's called the Central American Gyre over the last few days, weakened with land interaction, and is set to move back over the fertile waters of the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

What is the Central American Gyre? Glad you asked! It's a broad counter-clockwise spin over Central America. This tends to yield thunderstorm activity, which can breed tropical systems in the adjacent waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Pacific Ocean, and Caribbean Sea. Actually, you can see another area of intense convection on the Pacific side of Central America. I digress...

The National Hurricane Center has upped the probability for Invest 93L becoming an organized tropical system - that could mean a tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane - to 80%; a high probability. This will likely happen in the Bay of Campeche sometime early this week.

kiii

Forecast guidance, as of Monday morning at 10am, is suggesting a northerly movement, staying in the western or northern Gulf of Mexico, on whatever does (or does not) develop. Until a defined center forms and we start getting aircraft recon data in this system, data coming in won't be the best. Monday morning's spaghetti plot shows the trend of staying in the western or northern gulf. Keep in mind - things like exact track, how strong or weak this system will become, impacts, and exact timing are all highly uncertain at this point.

kiii

I get it, lots of uncertainty. It would be irresponsible to claim otherwise at this point in the forecast game. On to things I do know...There is a lot of wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico, north of the Bay of Campeche. Where I drew in the arrows...that's where the wind shear is. When tropical systems interact with wind shear, they struggle. Wind shear can tear storms completely apart, make them lopsided, or significantly weaken them depending on how strong the shear and storm are. The shear between Texas and the Bay of Campeche should be enough to mitigate some strengthening. This coincides with model data suggesting Invest 93L remains a tropical depression or tropical storm.

kiii

Tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico should not be unexpected as this body of water is somewhat shallow (compared to the Atlantic Basin) and warms up more quickly. In fact, as of June 1, 2020, all of the Gulf of Mexico is showing sea surface temperatures of 80 degrees or higher. Tropical systems need this to develop and survive.

kiii

kiii

If Invest 93L can become organized enough to have a closed area of central low pressure and wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it will get a name. This one would be Cristobal - the third named storm on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

kiii

Holt, out