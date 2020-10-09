WEATHER BLOG: On cue, the tropics are very active

September 10th is historically, the date the Atlantic tropical season observes the most activity. There's certainly plenty to watch out there...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 7AM -

Zoomed in look at the Gulf of Mexico with two tropical waves forecast in the Gulf over the next 5 days. The tropical wave currently in the western gulf has a low probability of development and likely will not. That one will slide in to the Texas Gulf Coast Sunday/Monday and bring some rain into the forecast.

The tropical wave near the Bahamas has slightly better odds of development, but still a low chance, per the NHC. This one gets in to the eastern gulf Sunday, then bends north, toward the northern gulf states by the middle of next week.

Climatologically, September 10th is when the Atlantic Hurricane Season observes the most activity. Once glance at the tropical satellite with all of the systems out there is enough to give you anxiety, but only a 2 of the 5 features out there need to be watched for implications on the gulf. The tropical wave coming off of Africa, and the tropical wave off the SE Atlantic Coast.

The two named storms, Paulette and Rene, will not be a threat to the US, staying in the Atlantic. The tropical wave moving toward the Carolinas will not develop and just bring showers to that part of the country.

The tropical wave near the Bahamas, off the SE Atlantic Coast, will slide west over the weekend and get into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. This tropical wave has a low probability of development and will likely bend north, into the northern gulf states sometime in the middle of next week. I don't see that as a threat for the Coastal Bend.

The tropical wave coming off Africa will likely become a named storm as it emerges in the Atlantic. This storm has a long journey ahead of it. By NEXT Friday, it'll be getting into the Caribbean. At this point, forecast confidence is pretty low. It could continue west and bend north into the gulf, or start its turn early and bend north before reaching the US. Will need to watch how this storm (likely Sally) evolves.

All of the 2020 hurricane names, through Wilfred, will get used this year. After that, storm names will switch to the Greek Alphabet. This has only happened one other season - 2005, 28 named storms.