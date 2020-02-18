CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An atmospheric set-up that is not uncommon in South Texas during Winter will be in place Wednesday through Friday, in the wake of a cold front passing through Tuesday night.

Cooler air will be in place, with temperatures near 60 Wednesday and staying in the 50s Thursday and Friday. The cooler air coming in will be confined to the lower levels of the atmosphere Wednesday and Thursday. Above the surface, winds will be moving in from the south and the air will be warmer. You can see this on this atmospheric forecast profile for Wednesday morning.

Corpus Christi forecast sounding, Wednesday morning.

weather.cod.edu

Cooler is more dense than warmer air. With cool air at the surface and warmer/moist air moving in from the south around 5,000 ft. up (850mb) is the basis for an over-running set up. As warmer air moves in from the south, it rides up and over the top of the denser cooler air in place at the surface. As the warmer air ascends, it expands and condenses. This isn't a fast process, so the rains that accompany this process are generally light.

Below, are images of the atmosphere at the surface and at the 850mb level - about 5,000 ft. up. You can see the differing winds and temperature over South Texas.

Surface temperatures and wind, Wednesday morning

weather.cod.edu

850mb temperatures and wind, Wednesday morning

weather.cod.edu

Of course, you need moisture to get rain and the atmosphere will be saturated for the next few days. The following image is showing relative humidity at the 850mb level. Plenty of moisture to work with. You can also see the movement from south to north.

850mb Relative Humidity, Wednesday morning

weather.cod.edu

The end result will be cooler weather with light patchy rain and drizzle Wednesday and Thursday, ending Friday. Just to show how the over-running process will end, Friday...winds will be northerly at the 850mb level, introducing drier air and a uniform flow to the atmosphere. So, no more over-running with everything moving the same direction, drier = rain ending. This will be accompanied by cooler air moving in.

850mb Relative Humidity, Friday morning

weather.cod.edu

The video attached is attempt to create a visual to explain what's happening on these charts.

- Holt, out