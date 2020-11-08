WEATHER BLOG: Perseid Meteor Shower

This meteor shower will peak Tuesday night into early Wednesday over South Texas.

Over the next couple nights, you’ll see meteors lighting up the night sky. This happens every August as the Earth passes through the debris of a comet known as Swift-Tuttle.

This is the largest known object to repeatedly to cross paths with our planet.

As the planet passes through the debris, dust and rocks will burn up in the Earth's atmosphere. Further bringing a light show to the Coastal Bend. The night of August 11 into the morning of August 12 is when activity peaks.

Weather conditions will cooperate with partly cloudy skies. However, to get the best view, one should get away from light pollution.

When under ideal conditions, peak activity will be 75-100 meteors per hour.