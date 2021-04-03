WEATHER BLOG: Plant Recovery

With last month's winter storm, the freeze ruined most plant life. Here are some tips to get things back on track.

It's no surprise that last month's freeze left damage in our backyards. The air temperature in Corpus Christi was below freezing for more than 40 hours. This occurred between Valentine's Day and February 16.

While most plants did not survive the freeze, there are some that did.

The South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us earlier in the week and said,

"Be patient."

"It's all about the roots. If the roots are alive, the plant has a good opportunity to bounce back. Maybe the right half of the bark is green. The left half is dark. You can actually take it out if it's in a container. Split the root system. Put it back into the ground. Nourish the roots and have it possibly come back to life."

If it's not coming back to life by early March, you can start to cut and strip leaves. For example, plants like evergreen scrubs. Remove any dead looking fronds.

Let the sun warm up the soil.

If you have succulents, examine the interior. It the stem is mushy and dark in color, it probably won't make it. However, if it's green, it has a chance.

Something Gabriel Vega recommends is "compost tea".

He mentions it'll work wonders for a yard in general. In this case, it will provide more than nutrients. It will aid in plant growth. With spring around the corner, temperatures will help warm the ground.

On the other hand, considering we're close to severe drought, watering needs to be a priority.