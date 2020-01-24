Through the next five days, prescribed burning will take place at Padre Island National Seashore. While many have the idea that burning is bad and it can be, this type of burning will be managed and helpful. Moreover, using fire as a land management tool. Once an area is burned, in can further help habitats come together, help animals recover and even reduce fuels which can help with future unwanted fire. In addition to the overall goals, this prescribed burning will help regenerate our grasslands and create buffer zones to protect buildings and campgrounds.

KIII Staff

Fires can either burn uncontrollably or they can be managed. That will be the goal through Wednesday. The National Park Service focuses on managing fire, not simply suppressing it. With that being said, if you notice smoke in the sky, reduced visibility on the roads, road closures on the island, it will be due to the prescribed burning that is taking place through next week.

Drivers should pay attention while on the roads if driving near burn areas into Kleberg County. The proposed size is about 14,000 acres. This can also be a potential problem with people who have emphysema or any other respiratory issues. With smoke in the air, people who are sensitive may see symptoms spike. Limit time outside to reduce exposure.

The burning of fire is highly dependent on the weather. If it’s windy and humidity is low, fires will thrive and spread. However, since we’re near the coast, humidity is typically high. The wind is the factor we will keep an eye on. Over the next five days, humidity should stay up until about Tuesday before our next cold front pushes in. This cold front will be on the weak side. Also, something that will have an impact on burning will be potential rain. At the moment, we’re anticipating scattered rain Saturday. Rain totals will range from .10” to .25” through early Sunday. While this is not a lot, this may slow down burning over the weekend.

