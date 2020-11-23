WEATHER BLOG: Rain chances up, temperatures down. But not until the weekend...

After a warm Thanksgiving and no more than a trace of rain dating back to October 22, rain & cooler weather are in sight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the heels of very active and stressful tropical season, the last month has been a nice break, from a forecasting perspective (it's been easy). Corpus Christi has not had any measurable rain (more than a trace) since October 22. We got nearly an inch that day. It's looking like the best rain chances since then are in the works for the weekend. Cooler temperatures, too.

A disturbance that is currently over the Gulf of Alaska will work south and approach Texas from the west by Friday/Saturday. How much rain South Texas gets will depend on how this feature moves in. A track more to the north will mean less rain and a more southerly track will mean more rain.

You can see the discrepancy in rain output between the GFS and EURO models...the GFS with several inches of rain in the area and the EURO with closer to an inch. The GFS was a consistently better performer over the tropical season, FWIW. Forecast rain totals will need to be adjusted as we get to know this system better. Rain chances may last from Friday to Sunday.

This system will also drop a cold front into the area, dropping temperatures to much more 'festive' values. 60s in the day, 50s at tonight. This, also subject to change. Stay tuned...