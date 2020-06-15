CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This write-up is more of a random thought I wanted to put into words. When you're flying a commercial airliner, the altitude you normally cruise at is between 30 and 40 thousand feet. Most of the clouds are below you, but storm tops are often above you...50 thousand feet or higher, depending on your location. That got me thinking...

The layer of the atmosphere where all weather us Earthlings experience is called the troposphere. That layer extends up to the tropopause, marking the changeover into the stratosphere. The tropopause is where the highest of storms reach before the atmosphere says you cannot grow higher (google thunderstorm anvil top for visual on storms that press against this layer). We can see this changeover on this morning's weather balloon sounding of the atmosphere from Corpus Christi. I marked the tropopause at roughly 13.5km (or a little over 8 miles up, or 44,000ft.). Hang with me here...

Alan Holt 3 News Meteorologist Lex Cam has a good view of the shower passing through Corpus Christi.

The showers we had this morning (seen on Lex Cam) looked menacing and scary given how dark and high they looked...up to about 35,000 feet, well below the limits of the troposphere this morning (44,000 ft.). Thunderstorms would have risen closer to the 40k/ft. level.

Another important point, the troposphere isn't a perfect circle around the Earth. It is shallower near the poles where air is more cold and dense (20,000 feet) and bulges out over the equator (60,000ft) with warmer more expansive/buoyant air in that region. ...Thanks hypsometric equation, for letting us understand this! Still with me??? Read on...

The hypsometric equation allows us to measure the thickness of the atmosphere at different temeperatures.

That brings me around (pun intended) to the height of the troposphere in the Coastal Bend. This number fluctuates given the cold/warm season we are in (see paragraph above), but given our proximity to the equator, I'd estimate that the troposphere is about 50,000 feet up in the summer months over the Coastal Bend; give or take a few thousand feet.

I say all of that to say this. The layer of atmosphere in which all weather in the Coastal Bend takes place extends roughly the distance on SPID between Crosstown and the beginning of the JFK Causeway (Flour Bluff). If you turned that vertically. Is that perspective shorter than you may have thought when gazing at the tallest of storms here? I thought so, too. Have a great day!

