Summer will be making an early visit this week. Big time heat is expected through Tuesday. Air temperatures look to climb into the upper 90s which is way above average for this time of year.

With humidity, we will have to factor in a heat index.

Heat index values may exceed 110 degrees across the viewing area.

KIII Staff

The reason why is due to Tropical Depression Cristobal! It downgraded from a storm to a depression earlier this morning. It is far away in western Mississippi. Now, when you're located on the western side of these type of storms, you tend to get a lot of sinking air. When air sinks, it drys and it warms immensely. This will be the catalyst for our heat the next couple of days.

KIII Staff

Please stay hydrated, limit time outside and find shade frequently. If spending long amounts of time outside, wear plenty of sunscreen because the UV index will be up to EXTREME. Not to mention, if you're not taking proper precautions, heat stroke or heat exhaustion may be imminent.

Know the symptoms.

KIII Staff

This heat will be 'hotter than normal'. On average high temperatures in Corpus Christi only get up to about 94 at their peak through summer. When we see triple digit heat with our actual air temperatures, that's cause for concern. In fact, we may see a couple records broken over the next couple of days. The records for June 8th and June 9th are 98 degrees and 97 degrees.

These records were both recorded last year in 2019 and we may break it just a year later. Forecast highs are expected to hit that, if not above.

Long range outlook keeps heat in our forecast with afternoon highs 'above average'. Summer officially starts on June 20th and it is making an early start.

KIII Staff

Ryan Shoptaugh

KIII Meteorologist