If you’re from South Texas or anywhere near a beach, you’re probably familiar with rip currents. In the last 24 hours, there has been a high risk for rip currents from Baffin Bay to Port O’Conner. These currents have the tendency to bring swimmers out to deeper waters especially near piers and jetties. While the weather through Wednesday will keep most people away from the beach, if you know someone that’ll be in the water, let them know it will be dangerous to swim. Not to mention the threat of isolated lightning late Tuesday night.

These currents form as water moves in and breaks near the shoreline. The water can pile up between the beach and breaking waves. Water needs to flow out somehow and this creates a narrow channel of water moving away from the beach. The weather, high and low tides, beach shape help determine the rip current risk for a particular area. This strong, fast-flowing and narrow current can be extremely dangerous. If caught in a rip current, the first thing to remember is to remain calm and don’t fight the current. This can be difficult to most while being pushed out to sea. The reason why remaining calm is so pivotal is to conserve energy. Swimming back to shore will require energy especially if you’re drawn out far to sea. Here are a few more tips in the graphic below.

The National Weather Service is keeping a high risk for rip currents through Tuesday morning along gulf facing beaches especially near piers and jetties. This risk will be from Baffin Bay to Port O-Conner so most of our coastal communities. This may linger through the week. Again, the weather will be much cooler through Thursday with rain in the forecast through early Wednesday. Not the greatest time to head to the beach. I’m sure most will stay away. However, if making a trip this week, think twice about getting in the water and keep up with the forecast.

