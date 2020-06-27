WEATHER BLOG: More Saharan dust?

Another wave of dust is on track to enter the Coastal Bend through the 4th of July.

Well, the dust is here and it's here to stay. Over the last couple weeks, this has been a huge headline especially for the gulf states. For those with sensitive respiratory systems, elderly and young children, the dust exposes most to allergy-like symptoms. Coughing, sneezing and more.

While a lot of dust will disperse through early next week, more is on the way. Latest satellite image shows plume after plume traversing off the African coast into the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. This, of course, is good news for tropical activity. As long as there is a dry layer of dust over the open waters, this will effectively shut down hurricane development.

Model guidance has another wave of dust driving into the Texas coast by next week. At the moment, Thursday would be the arrival time of this highly concentrated area of dust and this would linger through the holiday weekend.

Keep in mind, every day next week will have small concentrations of dust in the air.

It's not until Thursday that second wave moves in.

The 4th of July is obviously a popular time to spend outside. Grilling, outdoor activities and swimming will be safe. However, if you or someone you know is sensitive to the dust, the air quality will be extremely poor and unhealthy next weekend. Limit time outside if need be.