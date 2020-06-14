As summer starts next week, it's only fitting we see Saharan dust. This typically happens through August as the trade winds strengthen across the Atlantic helping to transport dust from the Sahara Desert.

Forecast models have a plume of high concentrated dust entering the Caribbean through this upcoming week. As this dust cloud travels westward, it will disperse. However, closer to the weekend, we may see low concentrations of dust here in South Texas.

Most of us will barely notice it. If you look closely and clear skies are overhead, you will notice the haze if enough dust is present. A grayish tint will appear in the sky preventing any blue from fighting through.

A small portion of us, however, will feel the effects of the Saharan dust. If you suffer from any respiratory issues such as asthma, emphysema, allergies or any other lung conditions, you'll want to limit time outside this upcoming weekend. The air quality will diminish.

In addition, other sensitive groups also include pets, the elderly and children.

While it will be extremely irritating to some, there is good news to this dust layer. The presence of Saharan dust limits tropical activity. Tropical systems need warm moist air to form and thrive. With dust in the air, it prevents formation and strengthening. Something to keep an eye on as it is hurricane season.

