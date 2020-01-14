CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a foggy Monday and fog is expected to continue through Thursday - mainly during the morning and overnight hours.

Fog, at its simplest definition, is a cloud that is touching the ground. It's made of millions of tiny water droplets that can create mist and reduce vision. There are three main types of fog - radiation fog, advection fog, and precipitation fog (there are other varieties, but these are the most common). The sea fog that is inundating the Coastal Bend is a type of advection fog; fog that is moving horizontally across surfaces.

Sea Fog Explainer

kiii

Our sea fog is being created by warm/humid air (dew point in the low 70s and air temperature in the middle 70s) moving over the gulf, where sea-surface temps are in the middle 60s. As this warm/humid air mass rides over the cooler gulf waters, it cools and condenses. Currently, air temperatures in the middle 70s only have to cool into the low 70s before reaching the dew point and the condensation process begins. Sea fog blows inland thanks to southeasterly winds and can be very dense, reducing visibility down to under a quarter of a mile; especially near the coast.

Sea Fog Explainer

kiii