CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year in April and May, agricultural burning takes place in Central America and Mexico. This is about the same time that our southeasterly prevailing winds become more consistent and stronger on a regular basis. This week, smoke from the agricultural burning over 500 miles away is drifting in to South Texas and the Coastal Bend. The chart below shows ongoing fires on April 21, the resultant smoke plume, and the placement of high pressure bringing southeasterly flow.

kiii

The smoke in the air may make skies appear hazier than normal and sometimes you can smell a hint of smokiness. Folks with sensitivity to irritants like smoke (similar to Saharan Dust) may have some discomfort with smoke in place. Because of that, air quality will be 'moderate' for Wednesday. Remember, smoke is an irritant, not an allergen; so, allergy meds won't work if your scratchy eyes are due to smoke in the air.

kiii

Good news: the arrival of drier air and an associated northerly wind shift will push the smoke to the south of the area, Thursday. Image showing the shift below...

kiii

- Holt, out